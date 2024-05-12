Wedbush Increases Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target to $74.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $53.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

