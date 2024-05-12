Wedbush Raises DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Price Target to $14.75

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

About DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

