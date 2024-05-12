Wedbush Raises DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Price Target to $14.75

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.
