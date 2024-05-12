Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.28.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 961,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

