Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RumbleOn

RumbleOn Stock Performance

RumbleOn stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. RumbleOn has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.52.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Analysts forecast that RumbleOn will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 10.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleOn

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.