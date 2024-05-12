Wedbush Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $31.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000. venBio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at $7,994,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

