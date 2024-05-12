Wells Fargo & Company Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $551.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $502.00 to $551.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCK traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $559.91. 636,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,040. McKesson has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.01. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day moving average of $495.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.