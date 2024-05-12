Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $13.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 46.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

