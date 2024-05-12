Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $21.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

