Wells Fargo & Company Increases Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $61.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $66.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 59.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 113,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 277,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

