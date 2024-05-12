Wells Fargo & Company Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $38.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

