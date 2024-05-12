Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $44.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Get Equitable alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $39.84 on Friday. Equitable has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.