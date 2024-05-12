Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $89.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

