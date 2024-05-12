Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

