Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.07.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
