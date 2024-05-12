WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of WESCO International worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WCC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.88. 562,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,650. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

