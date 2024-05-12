White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Buys C$17,000.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.
White Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of WGO stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. White Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40.
White Gold Company Profile
