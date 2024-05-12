White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Buys C$17,000.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. White Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

