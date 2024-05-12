Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.58 and traded as high as C$10.42. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 1,441,289 shares traded.

WCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0898396 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,970 shares of company stock worth $292,082. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

