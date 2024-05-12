WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,078. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 187.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

