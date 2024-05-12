William Blair Comments on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

