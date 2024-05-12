Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lifted by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 2.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 416,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.94. 497,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day moving average of $227.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $321.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

