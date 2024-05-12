Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $256.93. 428,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

