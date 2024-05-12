WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 241,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 95,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

