WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

