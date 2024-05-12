Wrapped eETH Price Hits $3,043.11 on Exchanges (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,043.11 or 0.04972006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $18.19 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,029,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,029,572.38386782. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,035.55704909 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $18,083,140.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars.

