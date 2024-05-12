Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $62.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
XEL opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
