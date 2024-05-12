Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

