ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $120,619,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

