ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 72.9% in April

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

ABN AMRO Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7646 per share. This is an increase from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

