Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

