Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$30.12

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

A number of research firms have commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

