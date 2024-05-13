Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

