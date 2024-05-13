ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.