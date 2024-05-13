Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

