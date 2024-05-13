Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head to Head Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Beam Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $67.35 million 1.34 -$16.06 million ($1.47) -4.22 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.09 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.59

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -23.84% -36.71% -25.88% SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56%

Summary

Beam Global beats SPI Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.