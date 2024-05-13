Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $63.57

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Mizuho cut their target price on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

