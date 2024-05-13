Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $53.29

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

