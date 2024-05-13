Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $155.55

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.55.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

