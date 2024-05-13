Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

