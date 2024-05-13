Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

