Contrasting SeaStar Medical (ICU) and Its Rivals

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) is one of 232 public companies in the "Surgical & medical instruments" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SeaStar Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A -$26.23 million -0.33 SeaStar Medical Competitors $1.04 billion $4.11 million -4,821.65

SeaStar Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -741.57% SeaStar Medical Competitors -621.30% -108.35% -26.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SeaStar Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical Competitors 1618 4371 8555 226 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.28%. Given SeaStar Medical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SeaStar Medical competitors beat SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

