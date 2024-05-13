Critical Review: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cadeler A/S and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 14.36 $12.44 million N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers $45.47 million 1.13 $37.04 million $2.96 1.66

Pyxis Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers 81.46% 45.81% 24.62%

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

