Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives $73.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dayforce from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

DAY stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 183.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

