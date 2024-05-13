Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,635 shares of company stock worth $6,311,392 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton has a 12-month low of $165.24 and a 12-month high of $337.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

