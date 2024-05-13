Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$836.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.94.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

