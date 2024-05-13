Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $833,153. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

