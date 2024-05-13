Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 3.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $68,825,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $29,181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.41. Five Below has a 52-week low of $139.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.