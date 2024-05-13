Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells £114,240 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($11.96), for a total value of £114,240 ($143,517.59).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grafton Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total value of £113,986.59 ($143,199.23).

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.23) on Monday. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 737.20 ($9.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 967.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 918.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

GFTU has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grafton Group

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.