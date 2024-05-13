Head-To-Head Contrast: Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) versus Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -804.76% -130.52% -96.30% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Fitell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $609,000.00 11.03 -$4.62 million ($0.37) -1.24 Fitell $4.80 million 28.66 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fitell has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sacks Parente Golf and Fitell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fitell beats Sacks Parente Golf on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

