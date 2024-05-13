Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $74.93 Average PT from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after buying an additional 217,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 454,416 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

