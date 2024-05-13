Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £153.30 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($192.59).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey bought 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($187.31).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

View Our Latest Stock Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.