Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £153.30 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($192.59).
Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey bought 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($187.31).
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
Shares of QQ opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
